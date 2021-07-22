High temps, storm possibility returns for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! We have a repeat performance of storms today with scattered storms possible in Central and Southern Utah, with isolated storms and showers in the northern portion of the state.

Our monsoon flow continues to funnel in moisture and daytime heating is helping some of these storms form, especially over the higher elevations. The storms today can pack a punch with heavy downpours, gusty winds, the chance of hail, thunder, and abundant lightning.

Flash flood potential expands today with a “probable” risk expected at our National Parks including Arches, Bryce Cayon, Capitol Reef, and Zion. We saw late-day flash flooding at Capitol Reef Wednesday, so we know storms in the area throughout the afternoon could elevate that risk.

We still are also dealing with hot temperatures thanks to the high-pressure ridge over much of the West, so heat is also an issue! Expect upper 90s with partly cloudy skies along the Wasatch Front with temperatures running for the century mark in Salt Lake and stopping at 100.

Another triple-digit day in Salt Lake would put our summer tally at 18, which is close to the record of 21 set back in 1994.

As for the rest of the state, daytime highs will be in the 90s range statewide with Moab, Lake Powell, and St. George trying to hit triple digits, cloud cover, and storms permitting.

FYI- Could see an increase in wildfire smoke the next few days…@abc4utah#utwx pic.twitter.com/lKoXErU8Sm — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 22, 2021

