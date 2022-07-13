SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah, we are halfway to the weekend! Monsoon moisture continues to stream in, and this will lead to more isolated to scattered storms today. The chance for storms will exist just about everywhere in our area, including northern Utah, but not everyone will see wet weather.

Showers and storms will generally favor the higher terrain and the southern half of the state, but our valleys in northern Utah will have a chance of seeing active skies as well. Some of these storms will be high-based, delivering gusty winds, and lightning potential but little to no moisture, especially on the western side of our area, including along the Wasatch Front.

Due to this, there is now a Red Flag Warning in effect for northwestern Utah and northeast Nevada through tonight. A combination of lightning strikes, dry fuels, hot temperatures, and gusty winds will result in a critical fire risk. Any current fires or any fires that spark may spread rapidly!

On the other side of the coin, the moisture content in southern Utah looks to remain healthy but could dip slightly dry on Thursday before another surge potentially arrives Friday into the weekend.

The risk of flash flooding will continue at our parks in southern Utah, with it being a probability at most. If you have any hikes planned at the parks in the coming days make sure to have a way to stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially for hikes in slot canyons!

As far as highs go, we hit triple digits in Salt lake and St. George Tuesday, and we will go for another day of excessive heat today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect now and will hold through Thursday at midnight.

Areas impacted include the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, and Salt Lake Valley. These areas are looking at back-to-back days of above-average triple-digit heat.

If you have to be outside over the coming days, take the necessary precautions to beat the heat! Utah County will also see above-average highs near 100º and as a result, a Heat Advisory was issued and now impacts Utah Valley.

This will be in effect for the same time as the heat warning and includes cities like Lehi, Provo, and Payson. For the rest of the state, daytime highs will run about 5-15 degrees above average.

St. George will top out over 105 and Park City ad Heber will hit the 90s this afternoon. As we move through the remainder of the week, we won’t see any drastic changes to our weather pattern.

With additional moisture available, expect partly cloudy skies to broken cloud coverage throughout the state, and at times, patchy smoke impacting air quality.

Bottom line? Another triple-digit day with the potential of storms bringing gusty winds, brief heavy rain & lightning.

