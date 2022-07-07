SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High pressure is dominating the Utah weather pattern as we make it through the next several days with back-to-back triple-digit days ahead in both Northern and Southern Utah.

It’ll get toasty with triple digits looking to return to Salt Lake and St. George, and the chance of record potential as we head into the close of the workweek and weekend.

The average daytime high for Salt Lake this time of year is 92, while St. George’s seasonal norm is 101. Temperatures will remain significantly above average for the next seven days in both cities.

The heat can sneak up on you quickly, so it’s best to limit your time outdoors in direct sunlight and utilize cooling centers if they open throughout the state.

Make sure you are prepared for the heat by drinking plenty of water, finding air conditioning, wearing light-colored clothing and limiting time outdoors. Don’t forget to make sure children, the elderly and pets have adequate cooling and water as well.

This ridge of high pressure will also usher in a drying trend and give the state a break from monsoon moisture, opening the door for winds to increase from the southwest. Fire danger will amplify with above-average temperatures, gusty winds and very dry conditions.

Fire fuels will be dry and ready to burn, so be extra careful while outdoors.

