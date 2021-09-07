Heat, smoke ahead as Utah heads back to work and school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah, hope you enjoyed the long weekend! Late summer heat is still expected as we head into the rest of the day thanks to our large high-pressure system that is moving east. This will be the main reason why we continue to see smoke filtering into the Great Basin and Beehive State.

The smoke at times may get to unhealthy levels as there will be a constant stream of smoke that will really degrade air quality. We are forecasted to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate air quality but would not be surprised if we see an increase in those forecasted categories.

On top of the smoke, we are also expecting to see another round of high heat for us as that same pesky high pressure brings in very clear skies and plenty of warm air. This late-season heatwave will have temperatures across much of our area 5-10 degrees above average.

Poor air quality continues today as we get even more wildfire smoke… pic.twitter.com/TdvVctmQKr — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 7, 2021

In northern Utah, we are expecting to see our highs in the high 80s and mid-90s, while in southern Utah we expect to see our highs in the mid-90s and low 100s. An excessive heat warning is in place for many valley locations in Washington County starting at noon tomorrow. Be sure to stay hydrated, wear loose and light-colored clothing, and avoid being outside during the hottest time of the day.

In short, hold on tight as we are going for another round of hot and smoky conditions across our area.

Be sure to beat the heat and poor air quality with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!