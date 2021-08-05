Heat is on in Utah as smoke continues to impact air quality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! The heat is on today with the apex of our ridge of high pressure bringing in the hottest temperatures of the week to both Northern and Southern Utah.

We also will battle wildfire smoke again today with air quality impacts lingering. We are forecasted to see air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in counties including Salt Lake, Davis, Box Elder, Weber, and Utah.

Wildfire smoke contributes to elevated particulate matter and we already have high ozone levels in the summer.

A cold front is tracking toward the Beehive State, and before it brings cooler temperatures for Friday, it will bring gusty winds and the chance of an isolated storm Thursday evening to the northern portion of Utah. The Northwest corner of the state is most likely to see the chance of a thunderstorm.

The gusty winds ahead of the front will be from the Southwest, and that could offer some temporary relief to our smoke-filled skies. Expect hazy sunshine with some increasing cloud cover along the Wasatch Front through the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will warm up with the help of the SW winds, and if smoke briefly clears, Salt Lake could hit 101.

Smoke stays for Thursday–hoping that SW flow pushes some of that thicker smoke out of the area. @abc4utah #utwx #smoke pic.twitter.com/MH9pKJBj6i — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 5, 2021

Daytime highs will range between the upper 90s and triple digits along the Wasatch Front. Most Utah spots will be in the 90s, with temperatures over 100 near Moab, Lake Powell, and in St. George.

Winds are going to become gusty Thursday and remain breezy for the North, and windy conditions will persist down South.

Bottom line? A hot and hazy day in store, with increasing clouds through the day and a cold front tracking toward Utah. Cooler temperatures are in store for Friday.

Keep track of the smoke and when to expect some relief with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!