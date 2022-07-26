SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! A similar weather scenario is taking shape this afternoon along southern Utah with showers and thunderstorms in the mix.

An abundance of monsoon moisture over the southern half of the state will continue to increase the risk of flooding into the evening.

A flood watch is in effect for southcentral Utah, including much of Washington County. Thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall into those areas with more significant storms after roughly 5 pm and will continue into the evening.

While moisture resides over the southern tier of Utah, hot and dry weather is sticking around up north. It will essentially be a repeat of what we saw on Monday with most areas warming up a degree or two.

We’re expecting triple-digit temperatures in many cities along the Wasatch Front with a high of 100 degrees forecast for Salt Lake City this afternoon. This same weather pattern should remain over the region through Wednesday with hot temperatures to the north and a risk of thunderstorms over southern Utah.

By late week, some moisture will inch further north and could bring isolated storms as far north as Utah County. On Friday, thunderstorms will be possible statewide with storms moving in from the southeast. Temperatures will remain unforgiving along the Wasatch Front into the weekend with more triple-digit temperatures forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom Line: Heavy rain and flash flooding remain a concern over southern Utah while the north will continue to deal with the heat.

