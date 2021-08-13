Heat building up and hanging on into the weekend across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! Finally, some cleaner and clearer air in our populated areas is on deck!

We end the workweek with some hazy sunshine, but better air quality is expected overall with thicker plumes of smoke deteriorating.

High pressure has set up just east of the Four Corners, which aids in the uptick of moisture. Our southerly flow brings cleaner air and drags some moisture from the south into Southern and Central Utah over the coming days.

The chance of an isolated thunderstorm is possible, and the flash flood risk near Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon is in the “possible” or moderate category, while Zion National Park will be bumped to the “probable” range.

It’s going to be hot for our Friday as well! Daytime highs are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake reaching toward 100, which would be our 20th triple-digit day in SLC this year.

A range of 90s is expected statewide, with additional triple-digit setting up in places like Moab, Green River, near Lake Powell, and in St. George.

The heat builds and hangs on through the weekend for Utah, with the chance of a storm in Central and Southern Utah.

Bottom line? Get ready for a dose of heat in the north with dry conditions, while Southern Utah could see a hot day with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!