Hazy skies and patchy smoke with potential heavy rain for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, friends! Smoke lingers today with the westerly flow of winds holding on for a little while longer and allowing for patchy smoke and thicker concentrations of smoke in Northern and Central Utah.

Air along the Wasatch Front and in Northern Utah could again hit the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, with moderate air and hazy skies throughout the rest of the state.

While westerly flows hangs in the north, a more southwesterly flow will move through the rest of Utah. This is dragging monsoon moisture into the Beehive State, and we will see thunderstorms become more widespread. These storms have the potential to drop heavy rain, hit the same areas throughout the day, bring gusty winds and increase the threat of flooding in Southern and Central Utah.

The flash flood threat for Tuesday is “probable” at National Parks prone to flooding including Zion, Bryce, Capitol Reef, and the Grand Staircase area. It’s possible at other areas throughout Southern Utah including dry washes, slot canyons, and areas that have already flooded this year.

We have the potential to tap into some remnants of moisture from Tropical Storm Nora, which made landfall in Mexico. Our southerly flow could drag that moisture into Utah and increase the chance of heavy, wetting rains.

Moisture levels will continue to increase which will lead to scattered showers and storms being possible across much of Utah for mid-week. Storms will pack a punch and have the potential to produce flash flood warnings. Temperatures will cool, and a more southerly component to our winds will hopefully dilute thick smoke.

Bottom Line? We have thick smoke for another day in the North, with isolated storms in Central and Southern Utah.

Be sure to stay ahead of the potential for rain with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!