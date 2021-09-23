Hazy skies and dry as warming trend continues into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Thursday Utah, we’re almost to the weekend! We continue our stretch of warm and dry weather with some smoke plumes working their way in.

The smoke is still filtering in from California but should not get too bad as a quick-moving system will move in and help reestablish a northerly flow that will help dissipate the smoke.

Air quality should only drop to the moderate range during periods of patchy smoke. This system will bring in some cloud cover but no real threat of rain except for the high Uintas. As this system moves in we will see some breezy conditions throughout the state.

Luckily, as the clouds move in they help us keep a bit cooler so we drop a few degrees in northern Utah as a result. Temperatures will range around the 70s in the north, while in southern Utah they will range around the upper 70s and low 90s.

In short, a quick-moving system brings in some smoke early but then helps clear it out after with a few clouds lingering over us.

