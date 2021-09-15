Hazy and mild midweek for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, friends! Clear skies will give way to plenty of sunshine today, but it will be hazy sunshine with the return of wildfire smoke. Dry conditions can be expected statewide with a ridge of high pressure continuing to build throughout the Desert Southwest.

Daytime temperatures will bump a bit with highs expected to make it into the 80s along the Wasatch Front, with mid to upper 80s expected in Eastern and Central Utah. The heat hangs on in Southern Utah with the 90s expected in Moab, near the Four Corners and Washington county. St. George will be close to 100 degrees again, with a high of 98 expected. The seasonal average for Salt Lake this time of year is 82, and for St. George is 93.

The quieter pattern with hazy sunshine and slightly above average temperatures hangs on through the end of the workweek. We will also see breezy to windy conditions picking up by Friday in both Northern and Southern Utah.

The wildfire smoke will usher in moderate air quality with elevated particulate matter due to smoke and elevated ozone levels during the heat of the day in counties that are regularly monitored including Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, and Cache. We will start to see additional clouds moving in by the weekend, and storms taking aim at parts of Utah by the end of the weekend.

Smoke returns with moderate air quality…thanks to a more westerly component to the winds.

It does stick around- who will see it the most impacts on @abc4utah#utwx #smoke pic.twitter.com/DchwYd61iA — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 15, 2021

A storm system developing in the Pacific Northwest will dip into the western US and this system could bring a drastic drop in temperatures possible for most of the state. At this point, this system could bring precipitation potential to valleys, and while it’s early we could see some mountain snowflakes at the highest peaks around the region. Time will tell!

Bottom line? A quieter work week with hazy sunshine, so soak up the summer warmth while it lasts!

Be sure to stay up to date with the warmth and smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!