Hazy air quality due to inversion ahead of our next storm system this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! As we start this new week, we begin similarly compared to the weekend.

We’ll be looking at a good amount of sunshine across the state, but in our northern Utah valleys, that also comes with haze due to the strengthening inversion. This will limit temperatures along the Wasatch Front with highs only in the low to mid 30s with a high of 34 in Salt Lake City. Outside the valleys, we’ll see a warming trend to start the week. Park City will see mid 30s today while St. George reaches the low 50s. Tonight will be quiet and cold, but in parts of the state, some patchy fog will be possible.

Our weather won’t see many changes over the next couple of days however, with the inversion air quality taking even more of a hit by Wednesday. By Wednesday night into Thursday, our next system will approach from the west. This will bring us the chance for valley rain and mountain snow by Thursday, along with some alleviation to the inversions.

From Thursday into Christmas Eve, colder air will filter in which will drop the snow level down to the valleys. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer to Christmas. Stay tuned, especially if you have travel plans later this week!

Bottom Line? Calm conditions are expected through the first half of the week before it changes by late week.

