Hazy air quality continues ahead of next holiday storm system

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We have another day of poor air quality ahead as this high pressure system refuses to budge from our area. This high pressure continues to keep us under that very stable air mass allowing for our inversion to set up and keep the pollution trapped.

Many across the Wasatch Front and in the Uinta Basin will have moderate to poor air quality. This inversion will also have us with cooler temperatures despite the partly cloudy skies with many in northern Utah around the mid 30s. For those of us in southern Utah, we can expect slightly warmer temperatures for us as we sit in the 40s and even some 50s.

Winds will begin to slowly pick up as the next weather maker is moving in for our area. This will also help drive in more clouds as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. In regard to this weather system moving in, we’re expecting to see quite the wet weather moving in by Thursday.

High elevation snow is expected with this system with the valleys starting off as rain before becoming snow later on as the cold air begins to catch up. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm watch for parts of the northern mountains and Wasatch Plateau.

In short, another calm weather day with poor air quality.