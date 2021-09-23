Haze and warming temperatures continue across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah we are almost to the weekend! After above-average temperatures yesterday, we’ll get a slightly cooler day today with highs at or just above seasonal averages along the Wasatch Front.

Highs will range in the mid to upper 70s with Salt Lake City reaching the 77-degree mark. Meanwhile, in the southwest desert, it will continue to feel more like summer with a high of 93 in St. George.

The reason for the slightly cooler temperatures in the northern half of the state has to do with a system moving from north to south across the state. This will result in partly cloudy skies for most and a slim chance for an isolated shower in the higher elevations. There’s just not enough available moisture for this to produce rain in the lower elevations.

Another product of this system is that it continues to funnel in wildfire smoke from the west. The air quality will go to moderate for the Wasatch Front, Tooele County, and Carbon County. By tomorrow the system moves away to our northwest and we’ll be back to sunshine and haze across the Beehive State.

Temperatures will also start to go on a warming trend with highs knocking on the door of 80 along the Wasatch Front tomorrow while temperatures stay consistent in the south. A westerly flow takes over for most of the state through the weekend.

Temperatures will make it feel a bit more summer-like with low to mid-80s along the Wasatch Front. A low pressure looks to pass to our south this weekend meaning any rain chances like stay to our south in Arizona. If that low is able to track a little farther north we could see a few showers in the southernmost part of the state this weekend.

Into the early half of next week we’re looking at more warmth, but looking long-range there is a chance we could see a bit of a pattern flip by the middle of next week which could help bump rain chances and cool us off a bit. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? As we move into the weekend it’s more haze and warming temperatures.

Stay on top of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!