Haze and dry skies, weather changes coming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, we are halfway to the weekend! Today brings little changes to our weather, but the inversions in northern Utah will continue to strengthen while a little more sunshine breaks through down south. There are changes on the way by tomorrow though.

Today’s story continues to be the inversion haze in northern Utah as it progressively gets worse. The air quality will fall into “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” for all northwestern Utah valleys including the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley. Avoid spending too much time outside today if possible. The Uinta Basin will also see a hit to air quality as it drops to moderate.

Outside of the haze skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny as temperatures remain close to average. Highs will reach the mid and upper 30s along the Wasatch Front with a few likely getting into the low 40s.

The higher elevations will also see highs near average under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Down south there will be more sunshine than yesterday since the low pressure that brought the clouds has since pulled away.

Temperatures will run slightly warmer with a high of 56 in St. George while most in Iron County reach the low and mid-40s. Tonight will be another cold one with just about everyone dropping to below freezing. The chance of seeing fog in the spots we’ve had this week will be a little lower but will still be possible through early Thursday.

The first half of Thursday will be a lot like today, but from Thursday night into Friday our next system will be moving through the state. This will bring us our best chance for wet weather we’ve seen in quite some time. The best chance for snow will be in the mountains, mainly from our central mountains northward with a slight chance down south. Northern and central Utah will also have a good shot of seeing wet weather, however, moisture will be limited by the time you get past Cedar City meaning St. George likely remains dry.

Now this storm won’t be the most potent, but mountains could still see around or a little more than half a foot at 4-8″, mountain valleys will likely see 3-6″, northern benches could come in at 1-3″, and northern valleys including the Wasatch Front will likely see anywhere from a trace-2″ with isolated spots potentially seeing a little more.

Even though snow totals aren’t likely to be overly impressive with this storm, it should at the very least ease the inversions and possibly break them. We’ll be hoping we can squeeze out as much moisture as possible with this system and keep fingers crossed this will break the inversions. This is because once this storm moves away Friday night into Saturday, high pressure will be eager to set up shop.

Skies will be dry this weekend into early next week as temperatures stay close to averages. Haze could build back in quickly, possibly late Saturday into Sunday.