Hard freeze warning tonight, warming trend begins throughout week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully you are having a marvelous Monday so far! As we begin this new week it feels like we woke in a completely different season!

Temperatures are the big story as daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will only manage the low and mid 60s with Salt Lake City reaching 64 which is 15 degrees below average! In the higher elevations like along the Wasatch Back in Park City, highs will reach the mid 50s. It won’t feel too much like fall down south in St. George, but it will still be quite a bit cooler than last week with a high of 86 today.

Most of the state will see a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine than clouds. Winds will be breezy early on, but will die down as the afternoon wears on.

Today may feel like fall, but tonight will have a winter taste to it. Overnight lows along the Wasatch Front will head towards the low to mid 40s. In higher elevations and in typically colder valleys, tonight brings the potential for a Hard Freeze.

A Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight and last through 9 a.m. tomorrow. Areas included in these warnings are the Cache Valley, Bear Lake & Bear River Valley, Sanpete Valley, Upper Sevier River Valley, the Wasatch Back, and SW Utah (Particularly near Enterprise). Within the warnings overnight lows tonight may drop to below 28° which could kill crops and sensitive plants so make sure to protect the plants overnight tonight through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be a bit more eager to climb tomorrow compared to today. Across the board, daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees above what we find this afternoon as high pressure settles in. This means Salt Lake City will be in the mid 70s while St. George will likely be back in the low 90s. There will be abundant sunshine up and down the Beehive state.

The Fall season officially kicks off on Wednesday and by then we’ll be looking at temperatures at or slightly above normal that will take us through the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

The takeaway? Today will feel like fall and tonight will be cold with a potential hard freeze in the higher elevations.

Stay ahead of tonight’s cold and the upcoming warm up with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on air and online! We are There4You!