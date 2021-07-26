HAPPENING NOW: Active flash flood warnings, severe storms in Southern Utah

(ABC4) – Severe thunderstorms paired with flash flooding concerns are gripping Southern Utah once again.

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy is tracking storms moving through communities in Beaver County, Iron County, Garfield County, Washington County, and Kane County.

Much like Sunday evening, the storms making their way across Southern Utah tonight are moving slowly and dropping a significant amount of rain.

The storms are moving over I-70 as well as I-15 from Delta all the way down to Washington County.

FYI: Active storms throughout Southern Utah with multiple warnings in effect! Flash flood warnings and a severe thunderstorms are out there.. @abc4utah is tracking these… #utwx pic.twitter.com/WNOy5f7UVn — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 26, 2021

A flash flood watch is in effect in and around Cedar City and Enoch until 4:30 p.m. Cedar City has warned its residents it is out of sandbags. The city also reports its offices are out of power and will be closed the rest of the day.

Heavy rain, 60 mile-per-hour winds, and hail moved through the Minersville area in Beaver County, as well as northern parts of Iron County just before 3:30 p.m. While the brunt of the severe storm has made its way through Minersville, the community is under a flash flood warning until 6:45 p.m. Monday evening.

Heavy downpours along with a severe thunderstorm warning are heading toward Pine Valley; a flood advisory is in effect over St. George.

Zion National Park and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument are under flood advisories as well.

NOW: Severe thunderstorm warning for iron & Beaver County…



Until: 3:30 pm



Impacts: Heavy rain, 60 mph winds and half dollar size hail



Where: Minersville & Utah Route 21 — moving NW @ 10 mph@abc4utah #storm #utwx pic.twitter.com/FIZ3loHLZF — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 26, 2021

Storms are moving as far north as Nephi and Payson.

ABC4 will continue to update this story with the latest information to keep you and your family safe into the evening.