SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The winds of change will be blowing ahead of our passing cold front on Tuesday.

Ahead of the front, we’ll see strong southwesterly winds and as a result, a “Wind Advisory” has been posted for parts of Southern and Eastern Utah. This includes a part of Washington County, parts of Kane County, the Grand Staircase area, near Lake Powell, near Moab and in places like Blanding and Bluff.

SOUTHERN/EASTERN UTAH: For Tuesday, expect strong winds (advisory starts at 2pm) with gusts up to 55 mph/blowing dust potential- and there will be an elevated fire risk especially near Moab with a Red Flag Warning going into effect again. #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/otQ2EIV3bu — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 18, 2022

Very gusty winds are expected to pick up Tuesday afternoon, with the advisory going into effect at 2 p.m. These winds could gust up to 55 miles per hour and could easily blow around unsecured objects. Drivers should expect blowing dust in these areas and at times, reduced visibility as a result on the roads. A few power outages are possible.

Crosswinds are expected for North to South oriented routes and may make travel difficult, especially near Castle Country, Moab, the Four Corners, Bryce Canyon Country and Lake Powell. These winds are associated with a passing cold front that will exit the state by Wednesday.

Another system on the way!

Tuesday brings another cold front to Utah & that triggers gusty winds for a portion of the state & wet weather potential for the north in the late evening..

#utwx @thomasgeboywx pic.twitter.com/f62GhT0aQf — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 19, 2022

The later we get into the day, the windier it will get, with winds ramping up substantially tonight and carrying through the afternoon on Tuesday, then relaxing into the overnight. These winds do also contribute to an elevated fire risk in Southern Utah and a Red Flag Warning for the Colorado River Basin near Moab.

Any fire start would spread rapidly, so use extra caution.

