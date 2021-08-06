Gusty winds expected Friday as Utah air quality remains a concern

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the workweek and we kick off Friday with a cold front coming through the state.

Gusty winds ahead of the front, and breezy winds behind it, and sadly, while the front cools off temperatures quite a bit, it actually carries in thicker wildfire smoke into the state. The thicker smoke is a result of a westerly flow following the front with serious air quality concerns.

We are forecasted to see unhealthy air in Salt Lake County and air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in counties including Tooele, Davis, Box Elder, Weber, and Utah.

Wildfire smoke contributes to elevated particulate matter and we already have high ozone levels in the summer.

Air quality concerns will be an issue for the next several days.

Air quality for most of Northern Utah will be negatively impacted for Friday…

Elevated particulate matter and high ozone tomorrow! Limit time outdoors..@abc4utah #utwx #Utair pic.twitter.com/Oe09gbSN4r — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 6, 2021

Winds will be an issue ahead of and behind the front. Gusty winds are expected before the front, and breezy conditions behind it.

The winds are contributing to a Red Flag Warning and elevating fire danger over I-70 near Green River and Moab through 8 pm. Winds will be gusty throughout the day in the SW desert, and noticeably cooler highs are ahead.

Expect mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front, and a range of 80s and low 90s throughout the rest of the state.

St. George and Lake Powell will see temperatures in the triple digits, but that’s the norm for St. George this time of year. The city will hit 102 today with gusty winds.

Stay ahead of the storms and the smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!