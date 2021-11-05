Gorgeous Utah fall day, changes loom over weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! After a beautiful day yesterday, we’re going to keep that momentum going to end the week and move into the daylight-saving time weekend.

Temperatures today will still be running above average, but in northern and central Utah it will be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday as we have more of a westerly flow compared to southwesterly.

This will still result in highs climbing to the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front and 60/70s down south with places like Moab and Bluff making a run at 70 while St. George could make a run at 80! With high pressure still the main controlling feature, we’ll get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Into tonight it will be slightly warmer than last night, but there will still be a chill in the air as we keep partly cloudy to mostly clear skies across the state with more clouds in the north.

Mild and dry conditions will follow us into the weekend and with more of a southwesterly flow, temperatures will have the potential to be at or above what we found on Thursday. Winds will be southwesterly again, however, our weather will start to see some subtle changes.

A system will begin to increase from the west and this will lead to a few more clouds during the daytime hours. Saturday night into Sunday morning a shower cannot be ruled out in northwestern Utah. By the second half of Sunday into Monday, the potential for wet weather will begin to increase for the rest of northern Utah, plus central Utah.

This will be one of a couple of systems we’ll see through the early stages of next week with more wet weather potential and cooler temperatures. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? We get gorgeous fall weather to end the week and begin the weekend with changes looming.

Make sure to stay one step ahead of any changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!