Gorgeous day ends Utah workweek with wet weather around the corner

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, friends! We are closing out the work week with a gorgeous day. Expect plenty of sunshine to start, with increasing clouds through the day. We are still under the influence of high pressure, and our warming trend will peak with temperatures climbing to above average. Daytime highs will make it into the upper 60s, with Salt Lake City making a run for a high of 70. Temperatures in Central and Southern Utah will make it into the 60s, 70s with St. George topping out near 80.

High pressure will start to break down overnight as we face a more active pattern. This will mean the chance for wet weather will begin to increase through the day on Saturday. A system will clip Northern Utah and bring midday rain showers to the Wasatch Front that track east by the evening. By Sunday, isolated showers will be possible, especially in the northern half of the state.

Temperatures will also ping pong a bit in the coming days. By Sunday night, week we get another larger storm system moving into the beehive state. This statewide storm will be able to tap into the atmospheric river in the Pacific, meaning we will see rain with healthy storm totals through the first half of the week. We also get some very gusty winds Monday and expect the chance of a wind advisory.

Bottom line? Enjoy your Friday with above-average temperatures and dry conditions, wet weather is around the corner!

Stay ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!