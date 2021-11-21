Frosty Sunday temps with winds for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

We’re expecting a chilly day once again, but this time we’ll stay dry thanks to calm, clear weather from our high-pressure system overhead. This means while the morning will see frigid temperatures, we’ll be seeing nice, gradual warming as the day continues and it’ll feel even nicer thanks to the abundance of sunshine.

Starting off our day, we’ll see temperatures in the 30s for most of us, with a few 40s sprinkled in for southern Utah. When factoring in some of the winds, at times it can feel even cooler than what we might be seeing on the thermometer. Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s.

Heading into the afternoon, thanks to all of the sunshine, we’ll see temperatures warm up into the 40s and even some 60s in the St. George area. Wind will be on the lighter side thankfully, so it won’t feel too chilly. Once the sun begins to set, we see those clear skies go against us and allow for cooling again, expecting temps to drop into the 30s quickly for most of the state. This will lead to another chilly start for our Monday morning.

In short, dry weather holds on with a chilly start and plenty of sunshine.

Stay ahead of any weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!