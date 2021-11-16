Frigid Utah night, but above-average temps will return

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After temperatures being quite a bit above average the last few days, we are in store for some big changes. A cold front has been moving across northern Utah today and will continue moving south through the afternoon. Any wet weather chance has come to an end except for a slight chance for some high elevation light snow through mid-afternoon.

Temperature-wise in Salt Lake City we’ve likely already hit our high temperature for the day at 54 and since daybreak that temperature has not moved much. With a northerly wind, temperatures in northern Utah will remain steady until mid-afternoon and will start to fall quickly after that. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, since it will take the front a bit longer to arrive, we’ll see the high climb to 69 in St. George with places like Cedar City and Moab reaching the low 60s.

The big story tonight will be the temperatures. It will turn cold across the state, and we are expecting our first freeze of the season in Salt Lake City as the overnight low will fall into the upper 20s. If we drop to below freezing tonight/tomorrow morning that would tie the record latest freeze on record set back in 2016.

We’ll see freezing temperatures up and down the Wasatch Front and in the Wasatch Back like Heber City and Park City lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s. In St. George, it won’t be freezing, but low 40s are expected tonight. To go on top of the temperatures will be the wind. This will result in wind chill values tomorrow morning about 5 degrees colder than the apparent temperature so bundle up! Temperatures tomorrow will struggle to climb even under mostly sunny skies. We’ll be below average with Sat Lake City only reaching 43, but the wind chill will likely stay in the 30s most of the day.

After tomorrow night the northwesterly flow bringing in the colder air will be replaced as higher pressure moves in. This will result in daytime highs returning to near or slightly above seasonal averages. Friday will be about 5-10 degrees above average, but it does come with a slight chance for wet weather that will continue into Saturday as another weak system looks to move in. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Tonight will turn COLD, but the cold won’t last for too long.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!