Frigid tonight with more active weather ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah, hopefully, you’ve been able to stay warm today! After a blast of snow yesterday we’ll continue to see isolated to scattered snow showers today, mainly in the higher elevations.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the Southern Mountains continues until 8 p.m. tonight while the one for the Abajos in southeastern Utah continues through 8 a.m. tomorrow.

While our central and northern mountains are not included in an advisory some additional light snow will be possible through the daytime hours and a few light snow showers can’t be ruled out along the Wasatch Front.

Down around St. George, there will be the chance for some rain this afternoon with a small chance for a wintry mix by tonight. Meanwhile, we’ll keep a good chance for snow in places like Cedar City. Overall, the best chance for wet weather will be in southern Utah with that chance going down from the afternoon into tonight.



Temperatures will struggle to climb today. We’ll only manage mid to upper 20s along the Wasatch Front with a high of only 27 in Salt Lake City!



Down south it will be mainly 30s and low 40s at the most. Higher elevations will be in the teens and low 20s and in places like Park City, a steady wind will make it feel like it’s in the single digits most of the day!



Bundle up! Tonight brings mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Lows will fall into teens for most in northern Utah, possibly single digits in higher elevations in northern Utah, and at/below freezing temperatures will extend down to places like St. George, Kanab, and Lake Powell.



More active weather will be on the way for the next few days as we have a few systems set to move in. We’ll see the chance for showers begin to pick up by tomorrow afternoon with a good chance for snow in the mountains.

From our northern mountains down to our southern mountains a winter storm watch will go into effect that will last through Friday evening. Snow accumulations of 10-20″ are likely with isolated higher amounts.

This will lead to times of dangerous if not impossible travel in the higher elevations. Meanwhile, valleys in central and northern Utah will also have the chance for additional snow with the best chance arriving late Wednesday and late Thursday/early Friday.

In lower areas of southern Utah, we’re more likely to find rain with the chance for a wintry mix or even snow early and late in the days. After these systems move away past New Year’s Eve we’ll be left with even colder temperatures for New Year’s Day!

In short, tonight will be calmer and cold ahead of more active weather the next few days.

Stay ahead of all our weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!