Frigid start to Thursday with daytime highs bouncing back across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, friends! Another frigid start to the day statewide, but a few more clouds will push into Northern Utah today. We also will see daytime highs bounce back to average with high pressure gaining control and building.

Daytime highs for most will climb to or just above seasonal norms, which will result in highs along the Wasatch Front reaching the low 50s and the Wasatch Back seeing mid to upper 40s. While clouds will meander through our skies, we will also get sunshine peeking through at times. We can expect dry conditions.

We bring back above-average warmth on Friday with highs climbing to above seasonal averages as we return to the mid-50s in Salt Lake City as southern Utah gets mainly 60s. Clouds will continue to increase through the day on Friday ahead of another quick-moving system. This will lead to a chance for wet weather, mainly in northern Utah late Friday into Saturday.

At this point, it looks like moisture will be somewhat limited like the system we saw earlier this week, however, isolated to scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers are looking possible. Whether this system delivers on wet weather Friday or Saturday, it will definitely deliver a shot of cooler air and knock daytime highs down to average yet again for the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A very frigid start to Thursday with highs rebounding and a mix of sun and clouds!

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!