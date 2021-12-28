Frigid arctic air replaces snow and winds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! Many of us are waking up to snow to start off our day and it will be here for a bit as we have snow that continues to taper off but those frigid temperatures stay.

In southern Utah, we will still see some light snow showers for the higher elevations and for areas around the I-15 corridor and parts of Cedar City as well. Not much more accumulation is expected from these light showers but it could cause issues on your morning commute.

Winds will die down thanks to the system moving out of our area and we get a break from it finally. Our northerly flow will keep temperatures from getting too warm as we are only expecting to see our daytime highs in the 20s and low 30s with St. George being the warmest spot at 40 on the dot.

Cloud cover will still be present for us as well so sunshine will be on the shorter side of things. This cold air will continue to hang over us not just for today but for the next few days so if you have not pulled out the heavy jackets this will be the best time too.

One thing to also be mindful of is valley fog for areas in northern Utah that see some clearing overnight as this moisture from the fresh snow and the cold air plus lack of cloud cover will be the perfect environment for patchy fog.

In short, the snow tapers off but the frigid arctic air is here to stay.

