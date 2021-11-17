Frigid and frosty day ahead for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! A frigid start to the day following Tuesday’s cold front, and overnight lows dipping to freezing and below for much of the state.

If we dropped below freezing this morning in Salt Lake, that ties the record latest freeze on record, set back in 2016. A frigid start will give way to a day below average for all of Utah’s cities. Daytime highs will be running 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year, but it will actually feel frigid with the help of the wind.

5 AM:🥶 It is COLD outside this morning! Bundle up as you head out the door, #Utah!



Also important to note that since we hit the freezing mark in SLC we have tied the latest freeze on record! @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/epJylCiFhg — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 17, 2021

The northwesterly wind is a cold one, and as a result, wind chill values today will likely feel about 5 degrees colder than the apparent temperature, so bundle up! You can expect dry conditions and mostly sunny skies, but don’t be fooled, it will still feel chilly. We’ll be below average with Salt Lake City only reaching 43, but the wind chill will likely stay in the 30s most of the day.

After tonight the northwesterly flow bringing in the colder air will be replaced as higher pressure moves in. This will result in daytime highs returning to near or slightly above seasonal averages. Friday will be about 5-10 degrees above average, but it does come with a slight chance for wet weather that will continue into Saturday as another weak system looks to move in. Whether we see moisture from the next system or not, it does bring the chance of another shot of cold air that could impact highs for our weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Frigid and frosty start to Wednesday, with chilly highs and mostly sunny skies.

