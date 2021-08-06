FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST: Is Utah’s smoky air here to stay?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Going through the rest of our Friday, it will be quite a smoky one as the wildfire smoke from out west continues to hang around for us.

This has lead us to see unhealthy levels for our air quality and put Salt Lake County under a red alert day. Staying indoors will be the best way to avoid smoke inhalation, but if you must go outside, using a N95 or KN95 mask will be needed to filter out the smoke.

The cold front that brought us these westerly winds also has dropped temperatures significantly throughout Northern and Central Utah. We will see our highs remain in the upper 80s.

In Southern Utah, our push of wildfire smoke makes its appearance a bit later in the day as the cold front does not have as much of a push.

This means that temperatures will still be hot also as we continue through our day. Tonight, we are still expecting to see plenty of smoke over us for the overnight hours. Low will be in the 60s and 70s for a lot of us again.

In short, smoky air and poor air quality is expected to hang around for us, so staying inside will be the best course of action.

