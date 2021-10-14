Freezing temps tonight for Utah, skies open up to a warmer weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve! Another quick-moving system has brought wet weather mainly to the northern half of the state with even a wintry mix down into the valleys.

Wet weather will taper from the afternoon into the evening as the snow level rises. This means in the valleys we will see isolated rain showers while in the mountains snow will remain possible. Wet weather will also be possible in the eastern half of the state and the Central Mountains.

Temperature-wise, we’ll resemble November once again with the 40s along the Wasatch Front and down in Cedar City. With sunshine in the southwestern half of the state, it will feel much nicer compared to the north though.

By the overnight, all the available moisture will be to the east as it turns cold across the state. Lows along the Wasatch Front including Salt Lake City will approach the freezing mark while even down in St. George the low will dip to around 40.

Freeze Warnings will go into effect tonight for the Eastern Uinta Basin and Central Colorado River Basin as lows could drop into the upper teens.

After tomorrow morning we settle into a calmer weather pattern that will carry us through the weekend, plus temperatures will begin to moderate across the board. We’ll be back in the 60s by Sunday in Salt Lake City while in St. George and southern areas will return the 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.