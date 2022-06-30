SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – At noon, a Flood Watch went into effect for parts of south-central and southeastern Utah. This watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. which means that thunderstorms within the watch today with heavy rain may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, normally dry washes, and slick rock areas. The watch encompasses most areas from Grand County along the I-70 corridor over to the San Rafael Swell and southward to southeastern Washington County.

This watch includes the bulk of our parks in southern Utah, but for the parks that aren’t included, flash flooding will still be at least a possibility in both Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park. Flash flooding will also be possible at Arches and Natural Bridges, but for the remainder of the parks such as Canyonlands and Capitol Reef, flash flooding is more of a probability rather than a possibility.

Thursday is a day to avoid hiking through slot canyons and dry washes. If you plan to be at the parks today, make sure you have ways to stay up to date with the weather and have a reliable way to receive warning information just in case.

Meanwhile, for most spots east of I-15 today there is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could result in flash flooding as well with a slight risk in southeastern Utah where we have the watch.

As a whole, it will be another active day across the Beehive State with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Stay up to date with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!