Flash flooding, smoke to impact Utah on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday everyone! We continue through the holiday weekend under a flash flood watch in southwestern Utah and, as we saw on Saturday, these storms mean business.

The storms are expected to begin around the afternoon hours after we see some clearing in our skies. This quick clearing is expected to give us the necessary boost of energy to get the storms going.

The abundance of moisture and energy in southern Utah can make some of these storms not just heavy pourers, but also near severe.

In northern Utah, westerly winds continue to bring in smoke-filled air on top of being dry. This will decrease both our rain chances and air quality throughout the day.

The moisture in southern Utah and smoke in northern Utah will help keep temperatures near the upper 90s with a few areas reaching the triple digits. We still expect to be hot given we are a late July day.

Our highs for tomorrow will range around the 90s for most, while our lows will remain near the 70s overnight.

VIDEO: Flash flooding hits southern Utah on Saturday

In short, another weather-aware day in southern Utah as we expect to see more monsoon season storms that can bring in flash flooding.

