SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with 99 degrees forecast for Salt Lake City. Hot!

Down south, flash flood potential increases this afternoon and evening with a flood watch in effect for southwest Utah. Thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rains and abundant lightning.

Flash flooding is possible in some slot canyons, normally dry washes, and areas near recent burn scars. The flood watches are set to expire Tuesday evening, however, don’t be surprised if they’re extended throughout the week.

The Monsoonal moisture is expected to continue through the end of the week, and possibly through the weekend as well.

Temperatures will relax some statewide as moisture remains in place. Daytime highs will dip roughly 5 degrees cooler than normal for most areas with low 90’s forecast through the weekend for the Wasatch Front, and mid-90s for St. George.

Active weather will continue into next week with moisture dwindling by midweek. Drier weather is expected for northern Utah by Wednesday with additional storms to the south. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line? Active weather returns to southern Utah today, statewide Wednesday.

