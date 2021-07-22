Flash flood watch for large portion of Southern Utah, possible storms in Northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We have another flash flood watch this afternoon and evening in Southern Utah. Again, monsoonal moisture continues to funnel into Utah and the rest of the Great Basin creating the prime conditions for more heavy rain possible with these storms.

As the sun continues to warm us, we will see these storms still pop up over much of the southwest. Some popular areas included are Zion National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Kanab.

Many areas that normally flood under heavy rains will be especially susceptible this afternoon and evening.

In Northern Utah we do not miss out on some of the love either as we can expect to see some isolated storms along the Wasatch Front in the evening. While not as widespread some of these can be on the strong side and cause some brief heavy downpours.

Luckily, this should help cool us down after the rain has moved through leading to a nicer night.

Our highs today will range around the 90s to the low 100s for most. Overnight lows will range in the 60s and 70s thanks to the rain helping cool us a bit.

In short, rain and storms are likely for quite a few of us in the Beehive State so keeping weather aware will be key for safety.