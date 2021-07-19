Flash flood potential for Southern Utah and Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, friends! We are starting off another work week in the Beehive State with an area of high pressure situated near the Four Corners.

Air flows clockwise around the high and that drags moisture rich air to Southern Utah. It is how the monsoon season works in the desert, and we are in the thick of it.

Thunderstorms will impact parts of the state today, with some storms expected earlier in the day and the activity ramping up for another round into the afternoon and evening helped along by daytime heating.

Monsoon moisture will continue to surge north and linger through the week. Flash flood potential rises yet again today, with “probable” flooding expected at all of our state’s National Parks and surrounding areas.

It is still a hot start to the work week for Northern Utah with daytime highs running three to five degrees above normal. High for the Wasatch Front will hit the upper 90s, with a high of 97 expected in Salt Lake City.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Southern Wasatch Mountains and Front, Wasatch Plateau, and Central Mountains. It goes into effect at noon and will last until midnight. Strong storms are expected and can create heavy rainfall amounts leading to flash flooding.

A deck of clouds in Southern and Central Utah, as well as an abundance of moisture present, will keep temperatures cooler in the southern half of the state with low to mid 90s expected in Washington County and along the I-15 corridor.

Bottom line, we have another hot day with the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast. Keep those eyes to the skies!

You can stay on top of changing weather conditions with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!