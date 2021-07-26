Flash flood concern for Southern Utah, Northern Utah remains smoky and dry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue our Monday in Utah, we are under a flash flood watch in southwestern Utah once again thanks to the monsoonal flow bringing in ample amounts of moisture.

This will lead to strong slow moving thunderstorms that can produce heavy rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours. Flash flooding is a concern with these storms due to their rainfall amounts and slow moving nature.

Thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours for us and move in from an east to west direction. In Northern Utah, we will miss out on rain chances since our air continues to blow in from the west carrying very smoky air. This will continue our trend of poor air quality in much of the Great Basin.

Under the dry warmer air in the north our temperatures will hover around the 90s and triple digits, while the moisture in Southern Utah will keep us slightly below average again. It will be another one of those weird days where the north is warmer than the south.

Overnight we expect to see the rain die out and storm activity calm down while in the north we still see more smoke hanging around.

Be sure to stay ahead of any inclement and severe weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!