First Utah Autumn Weekend looking warm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! We wrap the work week with sunshine and clear skies for much of the state, following a front that moved through Utah yesterday. Hazy sunshine will stick around for the bulk of the state, and dry conditions will prevail.

Speaking of dry, our drought update came out for the week with no serious change. Exceptional drought is the most severe category on the drought monitor, and about 21% of the state remains in that category.

A warming trend kicks off today with high pressure looking to build through the weekend. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and flirt with 80 along the Wasatch Front. The hot spot in the state will be St. George with highs pushing about two degrees above average with a high of 92. A westerly flow takes over for most of the state through the weekend, so we could see hazy skies with light smoke lingering.

While Friday will be dry, we do introduce the chance of an isolated storm in Southern Utah Saturday night into Sunday morning. An area of low pressure looks to track closer to the Southern state border and that brings the chance to see a few showers this weekend.

With our westerly flow becoming more pronounced, we see some wildfire smoke from California pushing back into the state. Air quality is expected to hit the “moderate” category in places like Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Carbon. and Tooele counties. Hazy skies will linger through the weekend.

Winds will start to kick up as we get into next week, and that could bring the threat of some fire danger. We will also start off next week with above-average temperatures, but right now, another storm system from the Pacific Northwest looks to bring some impacts our way. We could see another drastic drop in temperatures, and some precipitation potential by midweek.

Bottom line? A pretty Autumn Friday with beautiful above-average warmth setting the stage for a great weekend for leaf-peeping in Northern and Central Utah!

Stay on top of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!