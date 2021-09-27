First Monday of fall still feeling like summer in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! We start off our first Monday in the fall season still feeling like summer thanks to the well above average warmth and smoky air still hanging around.

The smoke will still be on the light side but enough to degrade our air quality to the moderate category in parts of northern Utah. The counties that will be under a moderate air quality day will be Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, Weber, Cache, Carbon, and Box Elder.

We will also see an above-average day again temperature-wise with most of Utah and the Great Basin. Our highs will be 5-10 degrees higher than what we normally see this time of year. Most of us will see sunny to mostly sunny skies as well except for eastern Utah where a quick moving system brings in some cloud cover and even showers for the higher elevation.

Another area that will see some showers and storms are the southern mountains as well. You can expect these to begin around the afternoon timeframe and end as soon as the sun goes down. Winds will begin to slightly pick up in southern Utah as a result of the next weather system that begins to make its presence known in the Pacific Northwest.

In short, another very warm day for us with some showers and storms possible in southern and eastern Utah.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!