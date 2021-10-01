First day of October brings autumn sunshine to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! We are closing out the work week with plenty of Autumn sunshine statewide. Our gradual warming trend continues with daytime highs climbing a few more degrees since yesterday, and inching closer to seasonal norms.

Daytime highs will make it to the low 70s along the Wasatch front, with upper 60s expected along the I-15 corridor, Uinta Basin, Castle Country and Four Corners area. A little more warmth is expected with upper 70s and low 80s in Kane, Garfield and Washington Counties.

The seasonal high for Salt Lake City this time of year is 74, and in St. George is 87. We won’t quite make it there in Northern Utah today, but our warming trend will help us get closer through the weekend. St. George will also run below average for our Friday, but the heat returns through the end of the weekend and into next week.

Clean air quality and quiet conditions weather-wise will be the case for most of the state, but the slight chance of isolated showers lingers for Eastern Utah. The chance for a stray shower will dwindle as an area of low-pressure meanders through the Desert Southwest. Weak high pressure follows, so drier air and warmer conditions are expected as we near the weekend.

Happy Friday!!! Another cool morning under clear skies this morning in #Utah. Head out with a warm drink and a comfy sweater to start off the morning. #utwx @abc4utah @AlanaBrophyNews @ThomasGeboyWX pic.twitter.com/mMOlnTwzKO — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) October 1, 2021

Bottom line? Another crisp Autumn day ahead with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebounding closer to average.

