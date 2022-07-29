SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! Active weather is shaping up for much of the region this afternoon as monsoonal moisture remains over Utah. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over the higher terrain of Northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will continue to see the brunt of storms.

Thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall and be slow moving over the central and southern regions and so flash flooding remains a major concern. Flood Watches have been extended for a fourth straight day in southern Utah with Central portions of Utah now being included for today.

People who are within the warning areas should avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas today. Recent burn scar areas will also be a concern where debris flows could be deadly.

Temperatures remain hot in Utah as high pressure is in place. The Wasatch front will be just shy of 100 degrees this afternoon with hotter temperatures returning for the weekend. The ridge will shift from west to east throughout the weekend with the center located over Northern Utah Sunday, generating the hottest temperatures in the forecast.

Highs on Sunday will reach the low triple-digits along the Wasatch Front Sunday afternoon with temperatures trending 2-3 degrees cooler for southern Utah as storms remain possible there.

When does the heat end? Long-range forecasts continue to show a more moist and cooler temperature trend shaping up for all of Utah next week. A storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest should drive up moisture into Utah starting Monday afternoon.

A cold front should sweep through the state on Tuesday and help drop temperatures back down into the mid-90s for the Wasatch Front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late Monday and could continue statewide for much of next week. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line? Flood concerns continue for 2/3 of Utah while high heat hangs on through the weekend. Relief from the heat arrives by next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!