Fall warmth and blue skies cap off first October weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

We continue our fantastic weekend with another day of great fall warmth and beautiful blue skies with very little smoke over us. We continue our streak of great air quality thanks to the wildfires out west calming down and a substantial shift to our winds to a more northwesterly flow.

If you’re looking to head outdoors and see the beautiful fall colors, well you’re in luck as we’ll have plenty of sunshine and above-average warmth. If you’re headed to mountainous areas such as the Uintas and even some of the central mountains, a rogue thunder shower cannot be ruled out.

Our highs are expected to be in the 60s and 70s with areas in southern Utah seeing the 80s. Definitely a nice way to spend the first weekend in October. Winds will continue to stay calm as well. Heading into the evening hours, we can expect to see very calm, clear conditions that will be great for a dinner on the patio.

In short, a great and awesome Sunday to close out our first weekend in October.

Stay ahead of any of the weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!