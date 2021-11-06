Fall temps with cloudy skies this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah!

We get another above-average day for the state, but increased cloud cover throughout Saturday.

Highs will climb to the upper 60s along the Wasatch Front and hit the 60s-70s down south, with places like Moab and Bluff making a run at the low 70s, while St. George will land in the upper 70s!

With high pressure still the main controlling feature, we’ll get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Mild and dry conditions will follow us to start the weekend and winds will be southwesterly again, however, our weather will start to see some subtle changes. A system will begin to increase from the west and this will lead to a few more clouds during the daytime hours.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a shower cannot be ruled out in northwestern Utah. We have our ridge of high pressure breaking down by Sunday, with a cold front tracking through by the second half of Sunday into Monday. This will bring the potential for wet weather for northern and central Utah.

The chance of rain doesn’t go away as we head into next week. We get a pattern shift and the chance of valley rain and mountain snow wants to stick around as daytime highs dip below average. Stay tuned for more November-like weather heading into next week.

Bottom line? A mild Saturday with increasing cloud cover through the weekend, and weather changes late Sunday.

Make sure to stay one step ahead of any changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!