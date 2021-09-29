Fall temps Wednesday with colder night, before seasonal averages return

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend! After a summer feel to start the week, it definitely feels like fall today.

The cold front that came through yesterday will result in below-average temperatures across the board today with the Wasatch Front ranging about 10-15 degrees below average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. In higher elevations, like the Wasatch Back highs will struggle to reach 50! Even the southwest desert gets cooler temperatures with St. George topping out in the upper 70s.

Winds will remain steady and sometimes will be strong out of the north across the state. There is haze from smoke, but the northerly flow will help thin out the smoke for the next couple of days.

There is going to be lingering moisture in parts of Utah today which will mean some will see some shower activity. This is mainly going to be east of I-15 and in the higher elevations, like in the Uintas, we could see some additional snow on top of what we saw last night! By this evening just about all the available moisture will be in the Uintas and the Colorado River basin.

Tonight will have the potential to be colder across the state compared to last night, especially in the northern half. Overnight lows along the Wasatch Front will be in the lower 40s. Higher elevations and typically colder valleys, such as Cache and Bear River, will see temperatures head for and below freezing. In places like Heber, Mirror Lake, Coalville, and Evanston a hard freeze will be possible tonight so be sure to cover any sensitive plants.

After tomorrow morning we will start a gradual warming trend with mostly dry skies. The exception will be a continued slight chance in eastern Utah, mainly in the higher terrain. Skies will be mostly sunny and each day will be a few degrees warmer than the last. This will result in highs near seasonal averages in Salt Lake City this weekend with low and mid-70s while St. George will return to the mid and upper 80s.

The takeaway? Today will be a cool and crisp fall day with a cold night in store for tonight.

Stay on top of all our weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!