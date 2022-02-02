Extra Dose of Winter on Groundhog Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah, or happy Groundhog day. We got a real taste of winter this morning along the Wasatch Front as we had lake enhanced and lake effect snow early on.

Across the Salt Lake Valley, we saw anywhere from 1-5″, the Tooele valley had 1-3″, and even the Utah valley saw spots with 1-3″ of snow! The Wasatch Mountains also saw some snow with most resorts picking up around an inch. While it’s not much, we’ll take any moisture we can get after the lackluster January!

As we move through the rest of the afternoon the wet weather chance will continue to taper leading to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the state. It’s also going to be a COLD day with highs well below average statewide.

The Wasatch Front will see highs in the upper 20s, Cedar City will only manage a high of 26, St. George will top out at 43, and the Wasatch Back may only top out in the mid-teens. That’s only part of the equation as we’ll continue to see breezy conditions with some strong canyon winds in southern Utah, most notably in lower Washington County. Those winds will make it feel about 5-15 degrees cooler than it will be during the day.

Into tonight temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight lows will range from near 0 in our mountain valleys, to mid-teens along the Wasatch Front. St. George will also flirt with teens with a low of 20 degrees. The cold air mass over us will hang out through tomorrow, however, temperatures will run a little warmer than today as we continue with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Beehive State.

Temperatures will begin to approach seasonal averages by Friday as high pressure takes control. This means dry skies stick around with inversion haze building back in by the weekend.

The takeaway? After lake effect snow this morning, it will be a cold and breezy day across the state.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You.