SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s shaping up to be another day of storm potential and extreme heat. Everyone in the ABC4 News viewing area has a chance of seeing a storm today, but like yesterday, not everyone will see one as storms will be scattered in nature.

Showers and storms will favor the higher terrain, especially in southern Utah. As the monsoon moisture continues to deepen, storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. The risk of flash flooding will continue at our parks in southern Utah, with it being a probability at most.

If you have any hikes planned at the parks in the coming days make sure to have a way to stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially for hikes in slot canyons and dry washes! In the northwestern half of our area where moisture isn’t as deep, some of these storms will be high-based, delivering gusty winds, and lightning potential but little to no moisture which could lead to additional fire concerns.

The best chance for storms will be during the heart of the afternoon and early evening. Storms will lose energy into tonight, but we’ll hold onto at least a slight chance due to the moisture and warmth in place.

As far as highs go, we hit triple digits in Salt lake and St. George Tuesday and Wednesday, and we will go for another day of excessive heat today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect now and will hold through tonight at midnight.

Areas impacted include the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, and Salt Lake Valley. These areas are looking at back-to-back days of above-average triple-digit heat.

If you plan to be outside for a while, take the necessary precautions to beat the heat! Utah County will also see above-average highs near 100º and as a result, a Heat Advisory was issued and now impacts Utah Valley. This will be in effect for the same time as the heat warning and includes cities like Lehi, Provo, and Payson. For the rest of the state, daytime highs will run about 5-15 degrees above average and will be within a degree or two compared to yesterday.

Friday won’t be too different compared to the weather we get today. Expect more scattered showers and storms across the state as monsoon moisture looks to remain healthy for most. Also, a weak system brushing by will allow for an extra lifting mechanism early in the day, so we could see storms in the morning along with the afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs will come down by a degree or two in northern Utah, but a high of 100° still looks likely in Salt Lake City. Temperatures in southern Utah will more or less go unchanged. Moisture will take a slight dip on Saturday and Sunday so storms won’t be as plentiful, but the heat will be.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, an additional surge of moisture looks possible. Hopefully, that ends up being the case as our drought situation remains unchanged from last week with 83% of the state in Extreme Drought.

Bottom line? Stay alert to the weather today as we get excessive heat and more thunderstorms.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!