SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a sliver of relief from the high heat in northern Utah to start the week, high pressure will allow for extreme heat once again statewide. This stretch of extreme heat has prompted new heat alerts for Northern Utah.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Tuesday and will hold through Thursday at midnight. Areas impacted include the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, and Salt Lake Valley.

These areas are looking at back-to-back days of above-average triple-digit heat. If you have to be outside over the coming days, take the necessary precautions to beat the heat! Utah County will also see above-average highs near 100º and as a result, a Heat Advisory was issued and now impacts Utah Valley.

This will be in effect for the same time as the heat warning and includes cities like Lehi, Provo, and Payson. For the rest of the state, daytime highs will run about 5-15 degrees above average. St. George will top out over 105 at 107 and Park City will hit 90 this afternoon.

SOON – The Excessive Heat Warning for northwestern #Utah, including most of the Wasatch Front, will begin at noon. From today through Thursday daytime highs will range between 100-105° within the warning. Stay cool and take precautions to beat the heat! #utwx pic.twitter.com/dJZAOfJMTl — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 12, 2022

The heat will be the big weather headline today, but we can’t rule out storms either. Monsoon moisture continues to surge into the Beehive State in the coming days. This will lead to isolated showers and storms over the next couple of days, including in northern Utah.

Showers and storms will generally favor the higher terrain and the southern half of the state, but our valleys in northern Utah will have a chance of seeing wet weather as well. The moisture content in southern Utah looks to remain healthy through the second half of the week but could dip slightly dry on Thursday before another surge potentially arrives Friday into the weekend.

With the return of thunderstorm potential, so does the risk of flash flooding at our parks in southern Utah, with the possibility for all our National Parks today and by tomorrow it will be a probability at Canyonlands, the San Rafael Swell, Natural Bridges, and the Grand Staircase.

With additional moisture available, expect partly cloudy skies to broken cloud coverage throughout the state, and at times, patchy smoke impacting air quality. Unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality is forecast from Utah County northward to Davis County today while the rest of northern Utah sees moderate air quality.

Bottom line? Excessive heat with isolated monsoon thunderstorms while some see a dip in air quality from smoky conditions.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!