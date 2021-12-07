Dry Utah day with above-average temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- As we continue our Tuesday we see dry conditions playing out. The one system that brought southern Utah some rain and high elevation snow has moved out and the clouds are continuing to thin as well.

Temperatures are expected to stay a bit cooler today thanks to that initial cloud cover in southern Utah but the sunshine will have us feeling quite nice in northern Utah with all of the state hanging around the upper 40s and 50s.

Heading into the evening hours will remain calm as well as we do not see much activity. Our clearing skies will allow for a cooler overnight once again. Wednesday looks to be calm for the most part but a quick moving system moves in helping lower the jet stream for the storm system later on in the workweek.

In short, a drying day with above-average temperatures once again.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!