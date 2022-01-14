Dry skies and seasonal temps, with break from unhealthy air

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek, and following a weak cold front, we hopefully took the brutal edge off of the inversion. We have battled bad air throughout the week with a ridge of high pressure in place, but today, we have a Northwest flow behind the front.

While the front didn’t bring us much wet weather, we did see some winds kick up enough ahead of and behind the front to help at least ease the inversions today, and hopefully keep us out of the unhealthy category. Shallow inversion layers mixed out in some spots, but haze will want to build back quickly.

The front also allowed for some cooler air to file into the state. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages across the state from a northwesterly flow into the weekend. Hopefully, that flow keeps the inversions at bay because high pressure will build back in quickly.

High pressure will lead to quiet and seasonal weather for the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend into early next week. It’s only a matter of time before skies become increasingly hazy from inversions setting back up, unfortunately. Temperatures will also start gradually warming back up by early next week.

Unfortunately, dry conditions for Utah will remain as we close out the workweek, get through the weekend, and head into next week.

Bottom line? A brief break from unhealthy air is possible today, with slightly cooler temps following our cold front, landing highs near average.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!