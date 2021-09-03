Drier day ahead for most of Utah to start Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the close of the workweek, and some drier air is pushing into parts of the state. After an active Thursday evening with strong thunderstorms for the Wasatch Front, today we see the western side of the state drying out.

With enough moisture lingering, there is a chance of an isolated storm in Eastern Utah, mainly over the Uintas and over the higher terrain near Castle Country and Grand County. Once these isolated storms dwindle, we see drier air taking over the entire state ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

A cold front pushing through Utah will slightly cool temperatures today with the upper 70s and low 80s expected along the Wasatch Front. A range of 80s are expected all the way down the I-15 corridor, with the hot spots today making the low 90s. St. George is expected to hit 93, but even lake Powell and Moab will hang out in the upper 80s.

Expect a few more clouds on the Eastern edge of the state, with clearing skies from west to east. The front also did a portion of Utah a bit of a disservice, by opening up the door for a little more smoke. Hazy skies the last few days have offered a brief relief with moderate air, and while moderate air is expected for our Friday, thicker plumes of smoke will fill in the skies in the West Desert and along the Wasatch Front as we head toward lunch.

There will be visibility impacts as you look west, but elevated particulate matter should not catapult us toward unhealthy air.

As we head into Labor Day Weekend, we get more sunshine and a warming trend bringing our temperatures back to average, and then above it. Salt Lake will get back to the upper 80s and the low 90s, with the triple digits making a return to Southern Utah by Sunday.

Bottom Line? A drier day for most of the state with hazy sunshine and an isolated storm is possible. Stay on top of air quality this afternoon and evening with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!