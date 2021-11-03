Drier conditions to stick around in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Drier conditions are here with high pressure setting up and controlling our midweek daytime highs. We actually will see quiet conditions until late Thursday, as a weak storm looks to graze Northern Utah in the early morning hours.

There’s not a tremendous amount of moisture there, so a slight chance of isolated showers is possible. Other than that, we see seasonal and mostly sunny skies statewide for our Wednesday. Expect those daytime highs along the Wasatch Front to hang in the upper 50s and low 60s, and for places like Castle Country, the Uinta Basin, and along the I-15 corridor in Central and Southern Utah to follow suit.

Southern Utah will be our warmest spot, with St. George showcasing mostly sunny skies and slightly above average daytime highs with temperatures expected to rise to 73 today. It’s a beautiful time of year in Washington County, and we have seen fairly mild temperatures and plenty of Autumn sunshine up North as well.

Thursday will be a bit of a Wednesday repeat but with a bit more of a southerly component to our winds, temperatures will run a bit above average for most. Low 60s in early November is not a November routine, so enjoy it while you can.

Some of those #utwx storm totals from a fast moving system that brought some rain Tuesday morning..#utwx pic.twitter.com/nwkc20b7dK — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 3, 2021

Slight changes Thursday into Friday as mentioned above, but by Friday afternoon sunshine returns as temperatures cool down slightly. As of right now, the weekend looks dry and pleasant, but there is a possibility the close of the weekend could usher the chance of a shower. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A nice, mild, dry Wednesday with temperatures bumping slightly above average statewide.

