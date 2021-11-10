Drier, chilly day on deck for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a soggy Tuesday, we see drier conditions overall with isolated showers hanging around for the morning and then clearing a bit. Any showers today will mainly be terrain-driven with the chance for lake enhancement.

Cloudy conditions will stay and with our Northwest flow, it will feel chilly as daytime highs stay below average today in most spots, except for in Southern Utah. Temperatures will stay in the 40s along the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake making another run for the upper 40s topping out at 49.

Central Utah will see a range of 50s including in Millard and Juab Counties, near Moab and Cedar City. The warmth will remain in St. George with highs hitting 70 yet again. Expect cloudy conditions in the north, and partly cloudy skies in the south.

Another weak system could lead to more isolated showers on Veterans Day Thursday in the northern half of the state, thanks to residual moisture. Precipitation would most likely favor the Northern Wasatch Front. As we head into Friday and through the weekend, high pressure builds back so we’ll be in a calmer weather pattern with drier skies as temperatures rebound to or slightly above seasonal averages.

Bottom line? A soggy start to Wednesday, with cooler temperatures and clouds hanging around.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!