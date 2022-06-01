SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It seemed like we were going to be under the cover of clouds forever. But just like guests that have stayed a little too long, it was time for the low-pressure system to move on and clear up our skies again. The new high-pressure system will now hang out over Utah for a few days and get us back over average temperatures for the next little bit.

Northern Utah will see temperatures return to the 80s as the clear skies will hold on until at least early Sunday. Southern Utah will experience much the same, only with higher temps. St. George should be in the 90s for the next little while.

Two things we are keeping an eye on at the moment is the wind that will start picking up by the end of the week, giving us another likely round of Red Flag Fire Warnings through the southern part of our state.

The other bit we’re watching is the slight chance of rain coming late on Sunday and possibly sticking around for a few days. We’ll keep you updated on both of those.

But for now, just enjoy the great weather we’re seeing all across the state. As the first meteorological day of summer, June 1st is definitely looking to start warming things up.

The takeaway? Clearer Skies, Plenty of Sunshine, and Warmer Temperatures through the start of the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!